RaceTrac Launches Monthly Fuel Subscription Program

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum is offering motorists another way to save at the pump.

The convenience store retailer unveiled RaceTrac Rewards VIP, a new monthly fuel subscription program. For $2.49 per month, members will save 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and 3 cents per gallon afterward on each fuel purchase they make.

As a premium add-on to the retailer's RaceTrac Rewards loyalty program, RaceTrac Rewards VIP also gives members various coupons and promotions on in-store products.

“At RaceTrac, we believe in providing Whatever Gets You Going, and that includes the fuel to get you on your way to wherever you are going,” said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. “Our new RaceTrac Rewards VIP program thanks and rewards our guests for their loyalty to RaceTrac with a fuel discount that supports and fits their lifestyles.”

To save on fuel, RaceTrac Rewards VIP members just need to enter the phone number tied to their RaceTrac Rewards account at the pump or when paying in-store. Fuel savings can also be found through the program's dashboard as well as new e-receipts, available online and in the app.

To join the premium program, current RaceTrac Rewards members can upgrade their membership at www.racetrac.com/rewards/rewards-vip or in the RaceTrac mobile app. Non-members can join RaceTrac Rewards by downloading the mobile app or visit www.racetrac.com/rewards to sign up.

Based in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores across Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.