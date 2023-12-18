RaceTrac Looks to Improve Operational Efficiencies With New Tech Pact

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. entered into a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to support the modernization of the convenience store chain's digital transformation and deliver a consistent experience for its customers across more than 800 stores.

As part of the partnership, HPE ProLiant servers were implemented in every RaceTrac store in order to deliver reliability, security and optimized performance for a range of applications, according to the company.

[Read more: RaceTrac Completes Gulf Oil Acquisition]

The retailer will also be implementing HPE Alletra Storage, a cloud-native data infrastructure, to improve ease of use and increase operational efficiency. The upgrade is intended to boost the company's storage capacity and simplify its data management.

RaceTrac additionally intends to use the new systems to improve overall store management programs such as camera surveillance, employee digital timecards, daily accounting summaries, staff scheduling and inventory order placements.

"The average time spent by a RaceTrac customer is approximately two and a half minutes, and our goal is to offer a frictionless experience during every visit," said Tyler Grubbs, executive director, store systems and technologies, at RaceTrac. "We chose HPE because they entered the trenches with our IT team to understand our needs and how to support our organization's mission. In addition to making our customers' experience simpler and more enjoyable, the new compute environment will enable us with capabilities to harness the power of data to make better business decisions."

RaceTrac plans to explore future use cases for HPE programs to improve other areas such as increasing fraud prevention and detection with video surveillance and analytics or tracking inventory in real time using computer vision.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is the 22nd largest privately held company in the United States. RaceTrac has nearly 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 12 states. It employs more than 10,200 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy and Energy Dispatch.

RaceTrac is No. 13 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 list.