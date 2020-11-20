RaceTrac & McLane Renew Service Agreement

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. and McLane Co. Inc. are renewing their distribution services relationship with a new multi-year agreement. The companies' relationship dates back to 1996.

McLane's distribution services to RaceTrac encompass all convenience store categories including tobacco, grocery, candy, snacks and store supplies.

"McLane has been a valuable partner of RaceTrac and plays an integral role in keeping our stores supplied with the products our guests know and love," said RaceTrac Petroleum President Natalie Morhous. "We are looking forward to our continued partnership."

Under the renewed agreement, RaceTrac will continue to pull from seven of McLane's 24 grocery distribution centers and utilize a number of its innovative solutions and value-adds, including Virtual Trade Show, an internet-based trade show that offers new products and promotions from suppliers, and McLane Link, an online portal that allows retailers to access key information like order activity and metric data from their computer or tablet.

Foodservice remains a key component of RaceTrac's growth strategy by offering programs that resonate with their guests while expanding inside sales. McLane helps RaceTrac support these goals by leveraging its purchasing power, geographic distribution and product assortment, allowing RaceTrac to offer competitive pricing across all of their stores, the companies stated.

"McLane helps ensure that we are able to grow and succeed. The reliability of their deliveries, both in completeness and accuracy, is essential for our stores to remain stocked and able to meet the needs of our guests," said Jason Phillips, director of procurement at RaceTrac.

Temple-based McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores across Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.