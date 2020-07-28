RaceTrac Offers Essential Workers Free Membership in Monthly Fuel Subscription Program

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum is rewarding healthcare and essential workers with VIP status.

Now through Aug. 31, any healthcare or other essential worker who signs up for the RaceTrac Rewards VIP program will receive the first month of the service free from the sign up date.

Last month, the convenience store retailer debuted RaceTrac Rewards VIP, a monthly fuel subscription program, whereby for $2.49 per month, members save 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and 3 cents per gallon afterward on each fuel purchase they make.

To become a RaceTrac Rewards member, healthcare and other essential workers can download the RaceTrac mobile app or online to sign up:

Select Monthly VIP Subscription and sign up as a new member.

Confirm the healthcare and essential worker checkbox.

Go to the payment page and enter payment information for the following months. Membership can be canceled at any time following first free month.

Check for email confirming first month free.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 530 c-stores across Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.