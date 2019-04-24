RaceTrac Officially Breaks Ground in Tennessee

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum marked the beginning of its journey into Tennessee with a ceremonial groundbreaking of its planned convenience store in Murfreesboro.

The store is rising at 1596 New Salem Highway. The expansion into Tennessee is the company's first move into a new market in 15 years.

During the April 23 groundbreaking event, RaceTrac President Natalie Morhous announced plans to open seven Tennessee store locations this year, with the first scheduled to open this fall.

Several additional stores on the drawing board for 2020. Overall, RaceTrac plans to open up to 50 stores by 2023 throughout Middle Tennessee, including sites in Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Smyrna and Spring Hill.

"We are grateful to the City of Murfreesboro for hosting today's groundbreaking celebration," Morhous said. "RaceTrac proudly operates under the mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, and we are looking forward to delivering on that mission by providing great guest service and an affordable, enjoyable one-stop shop for the residents of Tennessee.

"We can't wait to continue the celebration of our expansion into this great state with grand openings planned for later this year," she added.

Joining Morhous at the event were Billy Milam, RaceTrac's chief operating officer; Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland; Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed; Melanie Isbill, RaceTrac's chief marketing officer; Mark Reese, RaceTrac's vice president of operations; and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.

"We are excited that RaceTrac elected to celebrate this milestone in our city. On behalf of the entire community, I would like to welcome RaceTrac to Murfreesboro," McFarland said. "We live in such a special place that continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the country and a destination for businesses and families alike. Companies like RaceTrac will help Murfreesboro continue to be a great place to live, work and play."

According to the retailer, RaceTrac's commitment of up to 50 stores by 2023 will bring more than 1,000 jobs that will provide long-term employment opportunities for residents and contribute to economic development in the Middle Tennessee region.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 500 convenience stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee in 2018.