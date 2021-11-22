RaceTrac Opens Its First Location in Kentucky

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. expanded its footprint to the state of Kentucky with the opening of a travel center at 813 E. Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown, near the junction of Interstate 65 and Highway 61.

The site will serve more than 6,000 professional drivers and workers who pass through daily, offering everything they need to refuel and recharge, according to the company.

"Elizabethtown is the ideal site for our first travel center in Kentucky because of its proximity to major trucking routes and business centers," said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. "This new location is meeting a demand for more truck parking and access to a variety of great food and beverage options for travelers."

The site adds approximately 30 full- and part-time jobs to the community.

The travel center has an 8,100-square-foot store; a 600-square-foot patio; 16 front-canopy fueling stations; an extended canopy with six lanes for high-fuel diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid for professional drivers; free Wi-Fi; and a seating area.

Inside, RaceTrac offers a wide selection of food and beverage options, including:

Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches, freshly made in-house with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients;

Fried chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches;

Whole and cut fruit and salads, made and delivered fresh daily;

A Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of ice creams, yogurts and sorbets with up to 28 toppings, including a variety of chocolates, candies and fruits for added customization;

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings; and

Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs, tamales with traditional corn husk wraps and stuffed with seasoned pork and taquitos featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and delicious spices.

The travel center also features merchandise specifically catered to the professional driver.

Customers will have the chance to earn free items in-store through the RaceTrac mobile app. Each purchase in-store and at the pump will reward points in the app that can be redeemed for free items in the Rewards catalog. Customers can also upgrade their membership to RaceTrac Rewards VIP to save up to 10 cents per gallon on gas.

RaceTrac expects to open its second Kentucky location in late January 2022. Located in Frankfort, the site will be a conventional convenience store format.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.