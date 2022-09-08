RaceTrac Recognizes Professional Drivers With Special Perks

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is expanding Truck Driver Appreciation Week into a monthlong celebration of perks available to truck drivers throughout September.

Truck drivers who visit RaceTrac travel centers and expanded diesel offer stores (EDO) who purchase a 20-ounce Coca-Cola will receive a fresh sub sandwich for $3, a 30-percent discount from the regular price.

Additionally, in-store events and giveaways at its RaceTrac travel centers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 11 – 17 include:

Lynco Products will host daily free item and coupon giveaways at various travel centers throughout including one grand prize giveaway for Bluetooth headphones. Guests can check rttruckdrivers.com for specific dates and location information.

On Sep. 14, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs is sponsoring a free hot dog from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at all RaceTrac travel centers.

Truck drivers will have access to a free massage station at RaceTrac's location at 132 Forest Pkwy, Forest Park, Ga., on Sept.13 from noon to 6 p.m.

"We see Truck Driver Appreciation Week as a great opportunity to recognize the people who dedicate so many hours on the road to delivering the goods we depend on daily," said Mark Reese, the vice president of store support at RaceTrac. "As a business, RaceTrac relies on truck drivers not only to supply our store with fuel and products but also as valued customers who stop in to fill up with us.

"We believe it’s important to show thanks for the hard work these drivers give, day in and day out," Reese added.

Truck drivers can also download the RaceTrac Rewards app for exclusive Truck Driver Appreciation promotions until Sept. 30, including earning double points on in-store purchases.

RaceTrac is also supporting and bringing awareness to the Truckers' Emergency Assistance Responders (T.E.A.R.). The nonprofit organization was founded by three truck drivers in 2019 to help fellow truck drivers who were stranded on the road and unable to get home with their belongings.

The organization now serves as a relief fund that provides immediate assistance to truck drivers in distress. Donations to T.E.A.R. can be made at cdltear.org.

According to the Census Bureau, professional truck drivers are the primary source of transportation for goods that Americans rely on, with nearly 72 percent of all goods shipped by truck.

"I think that as an industry we’re all in this together," said Desiree Wood, the president of T.E.A.R. "We all do this same thing, no matter if you’re a flatbed, if you’re a tanker, whatever you’re doing, we still do this together. It keeps the country running."

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 550 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.

Benefits & Challenges of the Trucking Profession

A recent survey by Truckstop revealed the benefits and challenges of the trucking profession:

Ninety percent of U.S. truck drivers surveyed said they use software/technology to assist with backoffice-related tasks (e.g., invoicing, insurance, IFTA reporting, etc.) and 38 percent said they use a mobile app for load planning every day.

Eighty-three percent of U.S. truck drivers experience daily challenges with recent increases in fuel prices and almost three quarters (74 percent) said they are concerned about the pressure to work longer hours due to the driver shortage.

Sixty-seven percent of U.S. truck drivers surveyed think the pay levels are high enough to attract new drivers and keep veteran carriers from leaving, and just more than 61 percent surveyed feel they are benefiting positively from the fluctuating spot market rates.

Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed do find it challenging to keep up with insurance-related matters.

Just over a quarter of U.S. truck drivers polled said fluctuating spot market rates have positively impacted their revenue and they are making up to 24 percent more money, while more than 72 percent said factoring is an efficient way to get paid.

Overall, Truckstop, the industry's largest neutral freight marketplace, polled 500 truck drivers in the United States, and 67 percent said their job is appreciated.