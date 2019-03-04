RaceTrac Sets Date for Tennessee Groundbreaking

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking celebration at the site of its future convenience store in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on April 23 at 11 a.m.

Located at 1596 New Salem Hwy., the site marks RaceTrac's entrance into the greater Nashville area and the middle Tennessee market.

The event will include:

An overview of RaceTrac's story and new developments coming to middle Tennessee;

Information on the company's expansion in Murfreesboro and the surrounding middle Tennessee communities;

Insights into RaceTrac's expected impact on the local economy and community; and

Ceremonial groundbreaking photo opportunities.

Those expected to attend are Racetrac's leadership team, including President Natalie Morhous, Chief Operating Officer Billy Milam and Chief Marketing Officer Melanie Isbill; local officials, including Shane McFarland, mayor of Murfreesboro; community partners; and members of the general public who are invited to see the retailer take the first step to bringing its "Whatever Gets You Going" style of convenience to the city's growing population, according to RaceTrac.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac operates more than 500 c-stores in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.