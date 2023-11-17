RaceTrac Slates Indiana Debut

INDIANAPOLIS — RaceTrac Inc. is putting the finishing touches on the company's first Indiana convenience store as it nears a mid-December opening.

Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 465 at 7612 Pendleton Pike in Indianapolis, the new store will serve the needs of the area's small- to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an expanded diesel offering.

A second Indiana RaceTrac location is expected to open late spring, near Interstate 70 and West Morris Street.

"We have put a great deal of thought and research into the selection of this new location, based on its proximity to the Indianapolis metro area," said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. "As we expand our locations in the state of Indiana, we hope to meet the demand for clean and convenient facilities for fleet drivers and commuters alike as they fuel up and get whatever they need to get them going."

Inside, RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites, including:

Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients;

Whole and cut fruit and salads;

RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets, and toppings that include a variety of chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization;

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings;

Roller grill favorites like Nathan's Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs; and

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.

The new convenience store adds approximately 40 new jobs to the Indianapolis community. RaceTrac offers both full- and part-time team members access to medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as access to RaceTrac's 401(k) matching plan. Other benefits of working at RaceTrac include weekly paychecks, flexible scheduling, a fun-loving and team-oriented culture, free coffee and fountain drinks, a discount on food items and referral bonuses, according to the convenience retailer.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac is a family-owned company that operates more than 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.