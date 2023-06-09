RaceTrac Welcomes Customers at First Drive-Thru Travel Center in Kentucky

SHEPERDSVILLE, Ky. — RaceTrac Inc. opened its newest travel center in Kentucky, a 8,100-square-foot space that includes a drive-thru.

Located at 145 Alpha Way in Shepherdsville, the plaza is situated off Interstate 65 near several major distribution centers.

"Shepherdsville marks the third travel center and fourth location in Kentucky so far. Just like Elizabethtown, Louisville and Frankfort, we expect to see large growth potential and robust traffic with the new store," said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. "As we expand our locations in the state of Kentucky, we hope to meet the demand for clean and convenient facilities for truck drivers, commuters and tourists alike as they fuel up and get whatever they need to get them going."

At the new travel center location, guests will be able to pull through a fast food-style drive-thru to order from RaceTrac's full assortment of in-store items or choose from an abbreviated menu of the retailer's most popular items. Guests can also purchase anything from a slice of pizza to a cup of Swirl World frozen yogurt to a pack of batteries without leaving their vehicle, the company stated.

Inside the travel center, RaceTrac offers on-the-go food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always fresh, the company stated. Guests can choose from a variety of options including six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee, fresh pizza, sandwiches and a variety of other hot food items.

Other amenities include:

A large seating area and outdoor patio;

Free WiFi; and

Front-canopy fueling stations and a n extended canopy with additional lanes for high-flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid for professional drivers.

The Sheperdsville travel center will add approximately 30 new jobs to the community. RaceTrac offers both full- and part-time team members access to medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as a 401(k) matching plan. Other benefits include weekly paychecks, flexible scheduling, free coffee and fountain drinks, a discount on food items and referral bonuses. Interested applicants can apply at the RaceTrac website.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac now operates more than 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.