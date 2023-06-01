RaceTrac Rolls Out Summer Fuel Discount to Rewards Members

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. rolled out its "3 For All" fuel offer, a summertime exclusive discount for rewards members.

Every day through July 4, guests can get 3 cents off per gallon by entering the promo code "3FORALL" in the RaceTrac Rewards app before paying for fuel.

"At RaceTrac, we are committed to keeping our word of 'whatever gets you going,' and that includes offering rewards programs to thank our guests for their loyalty," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. "Our new '3 For All' fuel offer makes it easy for guests to save at the pump, no strings attached."

While the 3FORALL promo code needs to be entered into the guest's RaceTrac Rewards account prior to fueling, it only requires to be entered once for everyday savings. The offer, however, is not valid in RaceTrac truck lanes.

In addition to the "3 For All" promotion, guests can get more fuel savings by upgrading to a VIP rewards membership, getting a RaceTrac Rewards + Debit Card or using all three together for even more savings.

RaceTrac Rewards VIP membership costs $2.49 per month, with new members saving an additional 10 cents per gallon on their first 40 gallons and 3 cents per gallon thereafter with each fuel purchase every month, along with receiving various coupons and promotions on RaceTrac products in-store.

To sign up for a debit card, guests can simply pick up a card in-store and follow the directions on the back to register online. The card may be used simply as a loyalty card to earn rewards on every purchase with RaceTrac's free Fuel Rewards enrollment or it may be activated with a debit account to save an additional seven cents per gallon at the pump.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac now operates more than 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.