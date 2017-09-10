RAI Recognized Among Most Engaged Workplaces

WINSTON-SALEM. N.C. — Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has been ranked among the top engaged workplaces.

The tobacco company was named an "Elite 8" Top Category Winner in "Vision & Values" by Achievers, a provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions.

The annual award commends top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workforces.

The Elite 8 recognizes the best of the best — eight companies that received the highest scores for each of the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement. This is the second year in a row that RAI has received recognition as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America.

"What we believe guides how we act, and the heart and soul of our company are our vision and core values," said Lisa Caldwell, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of RAI.

"Our vision and values guide our direction and purposeful work — and we strive to engage employees by inspiring them to do and be their very best. And for RAI, we have evidence that it is working, with employee engagement scores that are in the 90th percentile. We are proud to have been recognized as the Elite 8 winner in this important element of employee engagement," she said.

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Awards are judged by a panel of academics and thought leaders in the field of employee engagement. The judges evaluated each applicant company based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement: communication, leadership, culture, rewards and recognition, professional and personal growth, accountability and performance, vision and values, and corporate social responsibility.

"Employee experience remains a top priority for employees in 2017," said David Brennan, Achievers general manager. "The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Award winners are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, productive workplaces. We're excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments."

Based in Winston-Salem, RAI is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco plc, and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc.; American Snuff Co. LLC; Niconovum USA Inc.; Niconovum AB; and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.