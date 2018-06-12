Raley's Aisle 1 Fuel Stations to Change Hands in Early 2019

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Raley's will sell its 13 Aisle 1 gas stations to Anabi Oil, a southern California-based company.

Anabi Oil will assume operations of the Aisle 1 stations in early 2019, retaining the same brand name.

Raley's and Anabi Oil will become exclusive fuel partners after the transaction closes.

"As we continue to move our vision around health and wellness forward, we are focused on our core business of offering healthy food at affordable prices," said Raley's President and CEO Keith Knopf. "This move will allow Raley's to advance our long-range strategic plan and sets up a series of moves that will position Raley's for significant growth and expansion."

Raley's evaluated multiple offers before determining that Anabi Oil, a family-owned and -led business, would be the best stewards and partners, the company said. Raley's and Anabi Oil are working to provide continued employment options to the 80 people working at the Aisle 1 locations.

"With extensive experience in the convenience business and a strong family business in California, Anabi Oil was the perfect partner," said Ken Mueller, chief financial officer for Raley's.

Upland-based Anabi Oil owns and operates more than 295 locations and delivers fuel to an additional 160 gas stations under multiple brands, including its own Rebel brand.

Under the terms of the agreement, Raley's will continue to provide fuel rewards to customers who shop at select Raley's grocery stores and the rewards will still be redeemable at Aisle 1 locations.

"Aisle1 is a great addition to the Rebel Brand, complementing our existing portfolio in both California and Nevada," said Sam Anabi, CEO and owner, Anabi Oil. "We are excited about our long-term relationship with Raley's. With our expertise in running fuel stations and convenience stores, paired with a dominant grocer in the market, we will offer customers a fueling, convenience store and grocery rewards experience that others cannot."

The two companies are aligned in their vision for the operations and future expansion, providing the highest level of service to both customers and their communities, Raley's said. The partnership includes opportunities for growth, including expanding customer discounts at other Rebel locations and consideration of future gas stations throughout Raley's footprint.

The transaction is expected to close in late December.

West Sacramento-based Raley's operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley's, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5.