Red Diamond Coffee & Tea Holiday LTOs

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea is rolling out additional seasonal limited-time offerings (LTOs) this autumn and winter featuring popular holiday flavors. Gingerbread Caramel is a nod to a freshly baked gingerbread cookie combined with a lightly sweet caramel flavored coffee. Peppermint Mocha is a smooth, rich coffee with warm chocolate notes and a bright peppermint finish. Gingerbread Caramel and Peppermint Mocha follow the release of Red Diamond’s Pumpkin Harvest LTO, also available through the season.