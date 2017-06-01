Press enter to search
Red Diamond Coffee & Tea Holiday LTOs

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea Holiday LTOs

Gingerbread Caramel and Peppermint Mocha join the line.
Red Diamond Coffee & Tea Gingerbread

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea is rolling out additional seasonal limited-time offerings (LTOs) this autumn and winter featuring popular holiday flavors. Gingerbread Caramel is a nod to a freshly baked gingerbread cookie combined with a lightly sweet caramel flavored coffee. Peppermint Mocha is a smooth, rich coffee with warm chocolate notes and a bright peppermint finish. Gingerbread Caramel and Peppermint Mocha follow the release of Red Diamond’s Pumpkin Harvest LTO, also available through the season.

