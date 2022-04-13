Red Diamond Coffee & Tea expands its beverage lineup with new 11-ounce bottles of ready-to-drink tea. The single-serve bottles come in three varieties: sweet, sugar-free with Splenda, or unsweet. With Red Diamond Ready-to-Drink Teas, customers can enjoy high-quality tea that consistently delivers terrific color, body and a crisp, clean tea taste, according to the company. The products are made from simple ingredients: water, tea leaves, plus sugar or Splenda for the sweetened product. They are available nationwide in 40-count cases.