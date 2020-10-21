Reese's to Give Fans a Unique Way to Trick-or-Treat

HERSHEY, Pa. — This Halloween, Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door from The Hershey Co. is all treats and no tricks.

Capitalizing on consumers' desire for creative, fun and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season, Reese's Trick-or-Treat door provides a hands-free, socially distanced experience to deliver Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to trick-or-treaters.

"This Halloween is unlike any other, so we've upped the ante on creativity as a result," said Allen Dark, Reese's senior brand manager. "A robotic Reese's dispensing door is just what the world needs right now!"

Here's how the one-of-a-kind robotic door works:

Three motors power the door, directed by a remote control from up to 5,000 feet away, and send it traversing the neighborhood, displaying smoke, lights and the sounds of an epic Halloween soundtrack, according to the company.

The 9-foot door features a built-in Bluetooth-enabled speaker that activates once "trick or treat" is said. Then, a king-size Reese's candy bar will appear through the mail slot from a retractable shelf.

Consumers can request the Reese's Trick-or-Treat Door come to their town by following @Reeses on Instagram and using the hashtag #ReesesDoor.

