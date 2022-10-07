Reese's Unveils Marketing Campaign With NIL Tie-In

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co.'s Reese's brand is kicking off a new marketing campaign centered on college football and its namesake signature product.

Reese's University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics entered into an exclusive NIL (name, image, likeness) contract by signing 12 college football athletes with the last name "Reese."

The new Team Reese line-up includes:

Andrew Reese, defensive back, Delaware State University

Brody Reese, defensive lineman, University of Tulsa

Cameron Reese, defensive end, Troy University

Courtney Reese, running back, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

David Reese, linebacker, University of Florida

James Reese IV, defensive back, Tennessee State University

John Reese Bellew, safety, Auburn University

Max Reese, tight end, Eastern Michigan University

Michael Reese, defensive end, Duke University

Otis Reese, safety, University of Mississippi

Quinton Reese, safety, Liberty University

Richard Reese, running back, Baylor University

Each Team Reese player will receive a Reese's Reese Chain, an ambassadors-only gold chain and pendant; a custom-tailored blaze orange Team Reese travel blazer for game day; and a mini-fridge custom fit into a locker to keep Reese's Cups at the perfect temperature, according to the brand.

As part of the marketing campaign, Reese's introduces Footballs, which take the chocolate and peanut butter duo and shape it to form a football. The limited-time offering is available now nationwide.

Team Reese will champion Reese's Footballs all season by sharing with fans what it means to be part of the college football team via the Reese's University Instagram and players' social media accounts.

"If anyone knows what snack in college football is the best, it's going to be this team of athletes and it's going to be Reese's Footballs," said Reese's athletic director, PB Letterman. "Like I always say, the name on the front of the jersey is very important, but the name on the back can be great, too."

Round Ridge, Pa.-based Reese's University is a research-focused university that offers a cutting-edge curriculum in the arts and sciences, as well as robust extracurriculars. It is not an accredited university.

Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Co. has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.