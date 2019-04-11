Refuel Adds Executive Power to Fuel Expansion Plan

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — South Carolina convenience store chain Refuel appointed John Schaninger as vice president, organizational development, a newly created role.

Schaninger will assist in strategic, operational and functional development for the company's long- and short-term growth objectives.

"John's background in marketing and operations coupled with his focus on team building and developing people, is a perfect fit for Refuel as we grow our company to be the best convenience retailer in our market," said Refuel CEO Mark Jordan.

"Having spent considerable time with John, it is apparent that he fits the tremendous culture of Refuel and has extensive knowledge to enrich our people and operational strategies and processes, which is vital in driving a people first organization," he added.

Schaninger previously served as vice president of sales and marketing at Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek Corp. for 15 years following a long career in operations. After leaving QuickChek in 2017, he formed the Schaninger Group, a retail consulting company focused on helping convenience store retailers to "Get to the next level."

"I am extremely excited to join the Refuel team. Refuel's commitment to people and being the best they can be is evident every day, and is driven with an energy, humility, and an openness to change that is truly refreshing," Schaninger said. "I am thrilled to become an addition to this truly wonderful company."

In addition to his role at Refuel, Schaninger serves on the Make-A-Wish NJ Corporate Advisory Council.

Mount Pleasant-based Refuel Operating Co. LLC owns and operates 33 c-stores in South Carolina.