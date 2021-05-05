Refuel Adds New State to Its Operating Footprint

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Refuel Operating Co. LLC is expanding its retail footprint with the acquisition of Wag-A-Bag LLC.

Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Wag-A-Bag was founded in 1964 by the Rabb family. It owns and operates 16 conveniences stores located in the greater Austin market.

"I am happy that my family's business will be in good hands with Refuel, and that my employees have a bright future with a growing company. I am confident Refuel will continue to provide our customers a first-class experience with our world class staff," said Wag-A-Bag CEO Cary Rabb. "This is a tremendous opportunity for everyone as Austin and central Texas continue to grow. Many thanks to Corner Capital for its counsel as we analyzed our strategies for Wag-A-Bag."

Refuel was founded as FR Refuel LLC in 2016 with five locations around the Charleston area. In 2019, it established a partnership with First Reserve, a global private equity investment firm exclusive focused on energy, and has since made seven acquisitions.

Today, the company's total operating store count is 130 and has expanded the retailer's footprint further into South Carolina, the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Mississippi-Arkansas markets, and now, Texas.