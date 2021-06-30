​Refuel Focuses on Customer Experience With New Partnership

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Refuel Operating Co. LLC is ramping up efforts surrounding the customer experience through a new partnership with Service Management Group (SMG).

In conjunction with its rapid growth and innovation strategies, Refuel tapped SMG to focus on establishing a voice of the customer program and to increase customer loyalty.

To measure the customer experience across its growing network of 130 stores, Refuel is capturing location-level customer feedback via the smg360 platform. With feedback data supplied in real time, the Mount Pleasant-based convenience retailer will have access to key program and store-level metrics, role-based reporting, strategic areas for focus and a host of advanced analytics capabilities.

"In the midst of our growth, we recognize the importance of listening to our customers and leveraging the strengths of our stores to consistently improve the guest experience," said Refuel Senior Vice President of Operations Luis Rodriguez. "As we evaluated customer experience vendors, SMG's unique partnership model combined with its convenience store experience and program scalability were a few of the key differentiators."

Kansas City, Mo.-based SMG's software with a service (SwaS) model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services, making it easy for brands to activate insights based on customer, patient, and employee feedback.

Refuel is an affiliate of First Reserve, a global private equity firm. It operates 130 c-stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas.