Press enter to search
Close search

​Refuel Selects Imperial Trading & S. Abraham & Sons as Exclusive Wholesaler

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

​Refuel Selects Imperial Trading & S. Abraham & Sons as Exclusive Wholesaler

03/05/2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Refuel Operating Co. LLC tapped Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham and Sons Inc. as its exclusive wholesaler for all Refuel stores in North Carolina and South Carolina, and Double Quick stores in Arkansas and Mississippi.

The anticipated change over date will be mid-April. 

"We're excited to partner with a wholesaler that shares our commitment to providing superior service," said Refuel CEO Mark Jordan. "We look forward to growing with them into the future."

Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham and Sons Inc. is the nation's fifth largest convenience store distributor. It supplies 10,000 products to more than 5,000 retail locations across 19 states.

Based in Charleston, Refuel is a portfolio company of First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. It operates a total of 113 stores.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Fuels
Refuel Convenience & Gas Chain Charts $50M Expansion
Refuel logo
Small Operator
South Carolina's Refuel C-store Chain to Grow Sixfold
Logos for Refuel Operating Co. and Double Quick Inc.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Refuel Strikes Deal to Acquire Double Quick Chain
Logos for Refuel and Cruizers
Mergers and Acquisitions
Holmes Oil Selling Business to Refuel Operating Co.