Reliance Fuel Acquires The Store C-store Chain

"Thank you to all of our guests, associates and the communities that have been loyal patrons of The Store for almost 50 years," Team Schierl wrote in its released statement. "We have appreciated your support of our family-owned business."

Team Schierl will continue to operate its seven Schierl Tire and Auto Service locations and 30 Subway restaurants.

The Store announced in May that it was being forced to wind down operations due to declaration of Chapter 7 bankruptcy by Mountain Express Oil Co., the owner of its buildings and land, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

At the time, The Store expected to cease operations by July 31. However, only five of its 25 locations had closed by August. A property investment company oversaw The Store's land and buildings until Reliance Fuel took over, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Reliance assured guests that "little is going to change except a few logos and colors" following the acquisition.

"We look forward to continuing the excellent service, variety of Wisconsin-produced products, and quality fuel that The Store communities have come to expect," the company stated.

The retailer will update The Store locations to carry Reliance Fuel's Fuel On Wisconsin branding, a match to its Fuel On Pennsylvania brand. A slow transition will ensure that no stores close as they are rebranded, the company stated.

"We are eager to welcome The Store and Wisconsin into our family as we grow to serve even more local communities," Reliance added.