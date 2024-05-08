The Store C-store Chain to Wind Down Operations

Schierl Tire & Auto Service and the company's Subway restaurants are not affected, Team Schierl added.

The Store entered into an agreement with Mountain Express to purchase its land and buildings in 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Mountain Express took ownership of land and buildings while the Store maintained all operations, including equipment, inventory maintenance, employment of all associates and collaborations with local vendors.

Mountain Express initially filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in March 2023 with the intention of achieving a comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the company's fuel distribution business, dealer network and retail business, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The company later converted to Chapter 7 bankruptcy and officially ended operations in August 2023. Based in Alpharetta, Ga., Mountain Express was founded in 2000 and served 828 fueling centers and 27 travel centers across 27 states.

The Store has 25 locations in Wisconsin and Michigan. In addition to The Store locations, Team Schierl Cos. operates six Schierl Tire & Service Centers, one Hartje Tire & Service Center, 30 Subway locations, brand promotion of Northern Oasis Spirits and commercial leasing and development.