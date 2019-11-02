Renewable Fuels Association Kicks Off Awareness Campaign for E15

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) launched an awareness campaign in support of E15 fuel with the launch of a new consumer-facing website and digital ads in The Washington Post.

The campaign's goal is to educate consumers and policymakers about the benefits of the fuel ahead of this year's summer driving season, according to RFA.

The ads use the tagline "E15. Clean. Affordable. Domestic. Fuel," and outline the benefits of E15, which contains 15 percent ethanol and can be used in more than 90 percent of vehicles on the road today. In most of the United States, E15 cannot currently be sold during the summer months.

The RFA supports the approval of year-round sales of E15 ahead of June 1, which marks the start of the summer driving season. The site features a countdown clock to that date.

"E15 burns cleaner and cooler than gasoline, lowers gas prices, and reduces oil imports. Unfortunately, old regulations that protected the oil industry from competition have prevented E15 from being sold in the summer months," the RFA stated. "But President Trump promised to make E15 available all year and directed the Environmental Protection Agency to take action. EPA says it will complete action and honor President Trump's commitment before June 1, 2019. We hope they're right, and we're counting down the days left for EPA to take action on the President's pledge to eliminate the summertime ban on E15."

The full ad campaign is viewable on the new site.

"For far too long, consumers have been denied access to E15 during the busy summer driving season, meaning they've missed out on using a cleaner, lower-cost, higher-octane fuel," said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. "But that's all about to change, as President Trump and EPA have promised to eliminate this barrier before summer. Even with a tight timeline and the partial government shutdown, EPA has made it clear that the regulatory fix allowing year-round E15 will be done by June 1.

"We look forward to consumers finally having access to E15 all year long, and this new campaign is meant to arm drivers and policymakers with the facts as E15 continues to spread across the country," he added.