Restroom Quality Leaves a Lasting Impression on Customers

Used paper towels left on the floor or sink;

Water splashed around the floor or sink; and

Careless or reckless behavior that results in damage.

The survey also enquired about participants' attitudes when they observe someone in a public restroom not washing their hands before exiting. Almost 70% of Americans recall seeing somebody use a restroom without washing their hands, which creates a negative impression about that person. Men (79%) are more likely than women (59%) to witness others skipping the suds.

Post-COVID Sensitivity

Since the onset of COVID-19 four years ago, people remain in an elevated state of germ consciousness, causing sensitivity to the cleanliness in restroom spaces. In fact, 80% of Americans say they are now more conscious about coming into contact with germs because of the coronavirus — particularly retail establishments. The facilities that cause people the most concern about germs are:

Stores Health care establishments Restaurants Gas stations

"Like the iPod forever changed music and 9/11 changed air travel, COVID will forever change public bathroom design," Dommisse said. "People want clean, well-stocked restrooms that they don't have to touch."

Hands-Off

People go to great lengths to avoid coming in contact with germs in public restrooms. Almost 70% of Americans use a paper towel as a barrier between themselves and flushers, faucets and doors. Nearly half (46%) use their foot to flush a public toilet — much to the dismay of building maintenance staff responsible for fixing broken flushers, Bradley Co. said.

With so many people cautiously avoiding contact with restroom surfaces, it follows that 86% believe it is important to have touchless fixtures in a public restroom, and 70% are more likely to return to a business that offers touch-free technology like faucets, flushers, soap and towel dispensers in its restrooms.

Restroom Wish List

When asked about the most important improvement they'd like to see in restrooms, respondents cited cleaning them more regularly and keeping them better stocked. Next on the wish list is making everything touchless.

"Even if it means investing in an additional staff person, our survey responses tell us you should make restroom cleanliness and proactive maintenance high priorities at your business," added Dommisse. "It's an investment in customer satisfaction, brand image and health and safety."

Bradley has conducted the "Healthy Handwashing Survey" for 15 years to monitor the state of public restrooms and perceptions surrounding them, as well as Americans' handwashing habits.

2024 findings are based on survey of more than 1,000 American adults that was conducted Jan. 4-9 about their handwashing habits, concerns about seasonal viruses and their use of public restrooms. Full results of the 2024 survey are available here.

