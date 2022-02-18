Retailer Group Calls for Pause of Mask Enforcement Pending New Federal Guidance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the COVID-19 pandemic nears the start of year three, the retail community faces differing regulations as state rules move on from restrictions that the federal government still recommends.

In a letter to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Administrator Douglas Parker, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) asked the regulatory agency to pause enforcement actions against employers making a good-faith effort to navigate conflicting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments that have begun rolling back COVID restrictions and mask mandates.

"The divergence between CDC guidance and state and local health departments is putting retailers and their employees in a difficult position," said RILA President Brian Dodge. "Contradictions are causing confusion among the public, and that confusion too often leads to frustration and confrontation in stores."

Retailers have been vocal advocates and partners in the community for sound public health measures, including mask-wearing, testing and vaccination, according to the association.

During a White House briefing on Feb. 16, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks. Noting recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths, she acknowledged "people are so eager" for health officials to ease masking rules and other measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.

"The sooner the CDC announces updated guidance on masks and other safety protocols, the sooner it will help alleviate the confusion among the public and businesses who are operating in good faith. In the interim, we are asking OSHA to pause enforcement actions and work with leading retailers to ensure they can safely serve every community," Dodge added.

To read RILA's letter, click here.