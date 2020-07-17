Retailers Roll Out Promotions for National Hot Dog Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are celebrating another summer favorite on July 22, National Hot Dog Day. Consumers can take advantage of special promotions to enjoy the classic snack.

7-ELEVEN Inc.

7-Eleven is offering Big Bite hot dogs for just $1 on July 22. Customers can access the promotion through the 7Rewards app all day to receive the reduced price.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS & COUNTRY STORES

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is giving both professional drivers and everyday travelers a free hot dog and 50 percent off a beverage on July 22 at participating locations. The travel stop operator partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to offer the deal.

"National Hot Dog Day is always a fun time, and this year we wanted to make it more special," said Mark Romig, director of merchandise for Love's. "We're excited to show gratitude to our customers by giving them a free hot dog and for the first time, half off a drink on National Hot Dog Day."

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item and beverage discount via the Love's Connect mobile app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Registered Love's Connect users will receive a notification with the barcode.

Love's roller grill items include Schwab's Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls, along with a full selection of complimentary toppings. The beverage discount is available for any drink, including Love's branded water, fountain drinks, fresh coffee or bottled drinks. The deal does not apply to alcohol.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 510 locations in 41 states.

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA (TA)

TA customers can purchase a Ball Park all-meat hot dog for $1 at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations for the week surrounding National Hot Dog Day (July 20-24).

On July 22, hot dogs will be available for the discounted price of two for $1.

Additionally, members of the UltraONE loyalty program can receive on free medium fountain drink or coffee. They only need to print the coupon at the UltraONE kiosk and redeem it from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

Westlake, Ohio-based TA has more than 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.