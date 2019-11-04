Retailers of SG900 C-store Share Group Form Partnership With Skip Frictionless Checkout

SALT LAKE CITY — The retailer SG900 share group tapped Skip to provide frictionless checkout for all its members.

SG900 includes Cruizers, Parker's, Kwik Chek, Coen Markets, Fastrac Markets, Loop and Sprint Foods, and soon-to-be Spinx Stores.

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Cruizers was the first group member to go live with Skip in all 27 of its sites in early April. It rolled out a soft launch of the technology in January, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Canonsburg, Pa.-based Coen Markets and Bonham, Texas-based Kwik Chek will roll out the checkout option this spring.

"We are very focused on our consumers' experience and feel like the Skip technology will allow Kwik Chek to continue to make their experience in our stores one of the most convenient in the industry," said Kevin Smartt, CEO Kwik Chek.

According to Skip, this is the first agreement of its kind for an entire share group to sign with all retail members at once.

"SG900 is a forward-thinking group comprised of approximately 400 stores nationally. Together, we have been seeking optimal solutions to create a meaningful experience for enhanced checkout that our guests are seeking," said Charles McIlvaine, CEO of Coen Markets and president of SG900.

"Skip provides a strong value proposition including cost, experiential technology and ability to implement, making it a strong choice for our group," he said.

Skip recently activated more than 150 locations on its platform in one week. By the end of April, more than 250 locations will be live with Skip, and hundreds more scheduled for immediate activation, according to the company.

"Things are really starting to heat up as we activate our existing contracted clients at scale. We've been extremely good at building a five-star user experience that shoppers love. I'm excited to now have Skip provide an onboarding experience for our retail partners that alleviates implementation tasks, getting frictionless checkout to their shoppers faster," said Chase Thomason, CEO and founder of Salt Lake City-based Skip.