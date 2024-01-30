Retailers Take New Approaches to Fight a Growing Problem

NEW YORK — Retail uses for artificial intelligence (AI) are many, from predicting adequate staffing levels to rolling out the right pricing and promotions at the right time to the right customer. AI can also be used to overcome a challenge most retailers don't want to think about but nearly every retailer has to face: crime.

"The beauty of AI is it's allowing us to do multiple things at once and do things that can be dangerous and disgusting, but it does things to give us a heads up," said Read Hayes, research scientist/criminologist at the University of Florida, and director of the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC).

Speaking on a panel entitled, "Combatting Organized Retail Crime With AI: Insights From Kroger and Jacksons Food Stores" at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show on Jan. 14, Hayes explained that the LPRC works with 94 retail corporations encompassing 300,000 stores to understand what they are experiencing when it comes to crime. "What's happening is growing in scope and scale and, even in the life safety standpoint, it's becoming more aggressive," he said, adding the problem is seeing year-over-year growth.

Mike Lamb, vice president, Asset Protection & Safety at Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co., echoed that retail crime is a growing problem and it is a bigger problem in some markets than others. "In the absence of technology and advancement of AI, I would suggest we would be in a far worse place," he commented. "It is indeed a problem and it is a growing problem."

That being said, Lamb stressed that for Kroger — as with any retailer — it's all about the safety of its associates and its customers. "Our top priority is life safety. Nothing in this store is worth more than our associates and customers," Lamb said.

One area of the store that has gotten a lot of attention lately is the self-checkout. A fall 2023 survey from online lending market LendingTree found that 15% of respondents said they have purposely taken an item while supposedly scanning. Additionally, while 60% of respondents reported feeling remorse afterwards, 44% plan to steal items again when using self-checkout.

According to Lamb, Kroger "loves self-checkout but we know there are individuals who take advantage of it."

As he noted, theft at self-checkout has evolved over the years:

Skip scanning, whether on purpose or not the items were not being scanned;

Ticket switching; and

Leaving items in the cart and never introducing them to the point-of-service.

"Self-checkout is a land of opportunity," Lamb said, but, "it is important to do both: mitigate the safety risk and loss to the company. "

Crime in Convenience

Robert Hampton, vice president, Technology Services and Innovation at Meridian, Idaho-based Jacksons Food Stores, agreed that safety is the top priority, and that safety also includes detecting slip-and-fall hazards and large gatherings outside the store at night that the associate may not be able to see.

When it comes to crime, according to Hampton, the convenience channel faces some of the same issues as grocery, big box or other retail channels, but not all. "In convenience, you don't have hundreds of people storming the store," he said. "But we do see fuel theft and gift card scams."

With drive-off fuel theft a problem, Jacksons is implementing forecourt technology solutions like cameras that not only capture the fueling experience but a vehicle's license plate. The convenience retailer also employs a computer on the fuel island that times and monitors the fuel transaction.

"When somebody engages the dispenser, it activates a timer. If somebody has a specific type of vehicle that maybe has a ladder in it and it is taking more than the amount of fuel that should be required for that type of vehicle, you can set off the alarm and even shut off the dispenser so the fuel stops flowing. It can also alert law enforcement," Hampton explained.

Despite the differences, Cynthia Countouris, global director, AI for Retail at Santa Clara, Calif.-based NVIDIA, noted a recent survey found that retail crime is major concern. "What came across loud and clear is that retailers are taking this very seriously," she said.

NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show, the National Retail Federation's annual show, took place Jan. 13-16 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.