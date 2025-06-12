Rethinking Your Value Proposition

With economic uncertainty spiking and fears of a looming recession, it is no surprise that consumers are looking to save on food. Convenience retailers focused on high-quality fresh food at affordable prices are in a position to capitalize, but they face intense competition.

What's more, it is no longer enough to offer the best price. To win out over other c-stores, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), fast-casual outlets, or even the home kitchen, food-forward convenience retailers must revisit their overall value proposition to ensure they are giving consumers a reason to choose them, again and again.

"Good value is a mix of price, quality, convenience and overall satisfaction from the purchase. It's not always about getting the cheapest option, but rather the one that meets or exceeds your needs and expectations for the cost," said Ryan Blevins, director of food and beverage innovation at Weigel's, describing the Powell, Tenn.-based chain's approach to crafting its own value proposition. "Sometimes, value is subjective. If the purchase brings joy, convenience and it tastes great, it may be of greater value than something that saves you a little money."

For all convenience stores, a vital component of a well-planned value proposition is right there in the name of the channel. It's not just what customers want, but when and how they want it.

"Availability is extremely important. You need to have all offers available during expected hours of operation," said Dave Grimes, vice president of foodservice at Martin and Bayley Inc., operator of Carmi, Ill.-based Huck's Market. "We look at volume by item by store to ensure we have all products available at each location that offers that product."

Consistency is another pillar of the value proposition, and one that can only be built over time. Consumers are more likely to return to a foodservice operator they trust to serve something they enjoy the same way every time than they are to take a chance on a competitor of unknown quality. Consistent execution requires investment in consistent training. At Huck's, this includes written procedures, how-to videos and QR codes that link to a guide for any product it offers.