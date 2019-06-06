Press enter to search
Retif Oil & Fuel Selling Off More Assets

06/06/2019
Retif Oil & Fuel hung a for sale sign on this property in St. Martinville, La.
HARVEY, La. — Retif Oil & Fuel LLC has put four convenience store and gas station properties in Louisiana on the market.

Two of the sites are located in St. Martinville, one is in New Iberia and one is in Hammond. All locations carry the Chevron brand, according to NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC.

"These are attractive properties," said Evan Gladstone, NRC's executive managing director. "With the intense consolidation in the convenience stores industry, we expect spirited bidding from individual operators and local jobbers."

The stores range in size from 3,000 to 4,700 square feet and are on lots from .4 to 1.2 acres.

The properties are being sold through NRC's sealed bid sale process with bids due on July 23.

Harvey-based Retif Oil & Fuel operates in seven states across the southeast: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

In September, some of the company's assets were acquired by The McPherson Cos. Inc., based in Trussville, Ala.

