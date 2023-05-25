Reynolds Inks Pact for Water Reclamation Plant at N.C. Operations Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of the operating companies of Reynolds American Inc. has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources to construct a water reclamation plant on-site at the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, N.C.

The WaterHub installation is projected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water a year, equivalent to the annual water supply of approximately 550 average U.S. households, reducing Reynolds' environmental footprint and contributing to the environmental goals of the BAT Group, its parent company.

[Read More: Reynolds Files Lawsuit in California to Protect Legal Tobacco Products]

According to Reynolds, the plant will be one of a few projects of its size designed to capture a combined wastewater stream from the plant, treat it to North Carolina reclaim water standards and then reintroduce it as intake water for the factory utilities, reducing the use of valuable drinking water at the facility.

"We are so proud to embark on the WaterHub project with NextEra Energy Resources at our flagship operations center in the U.S.," said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president of operations at Reynolds. "This project is not only a first for Reynolds, but for the entire global BAT Group and is an important step toward reaching Reynolds' water stewardship targets for 2025."

The project is expected to break ground in the fall of 2023, with operations forecasted to begin by the end of 2024.

"The WaterHub at the Reynolds Operations Center represents a significant step forward in environmental sustainability," said Matt Ulman, vice president of distributed generation for NextEra Energy Resources. "By implementing advanced water reclamation technologies, we are able to help Reynolds reduce its dependence on potable water for factory utility operations and lower its overall environmental footprint."

In 2022, the Reynolds Operations Center became the 17th BAT Group facility to achieve Alliance for Water Stewardship certification and is one of 250 organizations worldwide to earn the respected designation as of 2022. Additional Reynolds facilities are also currently undergoing the certification process.

[Read More: Reynolds American Signs On as Sponsor of Digital Age-Verification Solution]

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BAT Group and is the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., American Snuff Company LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Modoral Brands Inc.