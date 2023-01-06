R.H. Foster Buys Six C-stores in Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine — R.H. Foster Energy LLC is expanding the company's convenience store footprint across its home state of Maine with the acquisition of six Leadbetter's Super Stop locations.

The sites are located in the greater Bangor region, including Stillwater Avenue, Broadway and Outer Hammond Street in Bangor; Wilson Street in Brewer; Main Road in Holden; and Main Street in Bucksport, reported WABI.

The six acquired sites will continue to operate as is while the company works through the transition to R.H. Foster's Freshies convenience store brand.

"R.H. Foster was founded in Machias, Maine, but our family has called the Bangor-region home for over 30 years and to expand our footprint in this region is very special. We have had a longstanding relationship and partnership with Jeff, Tim and Scott Leadbetter and we are honored that they sold these sites to our family company," said Katie Foster, executive manager at R.H. Foster Energy.

The Leadbetter family will continue to operate two Leadbetter's locations: the Leadbetter's Mini Stop on Hammond Street in Bangor and the Leadbetter's Super Stop in Orono.

"My father Ted Leadbetter and I opened the Hammond Street location nearly 30 years ago," said Jeff Leadbetter. "Over the years we have added locations and family members to our portfolio, and we have worked very hard to operate our sites and take care of our employees. We are excited to enjoy retirement and to take on new projects."

R.H. Foster debuted the Freshies c-store banner in 2016. The moniker was previously reserved only for R.H. Foster's deli concept.

Based in Hampden, R. H. Foster Energy is a full-service home heating company that also operates 17 Freshies convenience stores and Tri-City Pizza, a family-owned and -operated pizza restaurant located in Bangor.