R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. Introduces Zero Nicotine Vapor Product

"Adult tobacco and vapor consumers across the retail marketplace are looking for more options," said Valerie Mras, senior vice president, vapor, for Reynolds American Inc. "Adding a zero nicotine product to our growing vapor portfolio is driven by deep adult vapor consumer insights and enables us to responsibly compete within a category that is already well established in many countries."

The SENSA portfolio of flavors is intended only for adult tobacco and vapor consumers, and does not include flavors intended to appeal to the underage. The company plans to market the line to of-age consumers, which it also stated is consistent with the Reynolds American organization's marketing practices for its tobacco and nicotine products. SENSA is intended to be sold only to adult consumers 21-years-old and older, while marketing touchpoints will be adult-oriented, and all web properties will be age-gated.

R.J. Reynolds is also seeking authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for additional vapor and e-cigarette products. It recently submitted a final pre-market tobacco product application for its Vuse Pro age-gated device, an electronic nicotine delivery system device platform which connects to a mobile application that verifies the consumer’s age through a third-party provider prior to unlocking for use.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. is an operating company of Reynolds American, the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary. In addition to serving as the parent company of R.J. Reynolds, Reynolds American also owns Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., American Snuff Co., R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Modoral Brands Inc. Each subsidiary operates and conducts separate, distinct businesses.