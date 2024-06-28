Altria & R.J. Reynolds Vapor Seek FDA Authorization for New Products

"Helix's submission of the on! PLUS applications underscores Altria's commitment to addressing consumers' evolving preferences through innovation in potentially reduced risk products. We firmly believe that on! PLUS is a transformative product that will meaningfully contribute to Helix's growth in the U.S. market, upon timely FDA authorization," said Nick MacPhee, Helix managing director and general manager.

R.J. Reynolds submitted a final PMTA for its Vuse Pro age-gated device, an electronic nicotine delivery system device platform which connects to a mobile application that verifies the consumer’s age through a third-party provider prior to unlocking for use.

Once verified, the device will unlock its unique design, which only allows compatible Vuse Pro pods to be used. The mobile application also enables features such as auto-lock and proximity lock to further secure device access.

"Our PMTA submissions to the FDA underscore our commitment to both offering adult tobacco and vapor consumers choices as well as underage access prevention," said Reynolds Executive Vice President of Scientific Research and Development Tim Nestor. "The Vuse Pro ENDS platform provides a solution that limits access to adult consumers while also offering flavors that appeal to current adult smokers and a unique vapor experience."

Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries consist of manufacturers of both combustible and smokefree products, including NJOY, Philip Morris USA Inc., John Middleton Co., U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. and Helix Innovations. The brand portfolios of Altria's tobacco operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen and Skoal.

Reynolds American is the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., American Snuff Co., R.J. Reynolds Vapor and Modoral Brands Inc. The subsidiaries operate and conduct separate, distinct businesses.