Road Trips Top Plans as Nearly 100M Americans Plan Family Getaways

ORALNDO, Fla. — Nearly 100 million Americans, or four in 10 U.S. adults, are planning to take a family vacation this year, according to a recent AAA Travel survey.

The survey found that:

Two-thirds of all family travelers (68 percent) will embark on a summer getaway, while just under half (45 percent) are making plans to travel as a family this spring.

Regardless of the season, the great American road trip remains a major draw for these families; about half of traveling families (53 percent) expect to pack up their cars for a road trip this year.

Travelers in the South are more likely to be making plans for a family trip this year (62 percent) than travelers in the Northeast (35 percent).

While gas prices are increasing now, summer prices are expected to be cheaper than last year. Another AAA survey found that 33 percent of Americans would go on at least one additional summer road trip if gas prices remain low.

"The great American road trip is still one of the best ways for families to relax and reconnect with one another," said Stacey Barber, executive director, AAA Travel Information & Content. "This is quickly shaping up to be another busy year for family travelers, both on the roadways, as well as other popular travel destinations and attractions. To make the most of their vacations, AAA recommends families plan and research as far ahead as possible to avoid missing out on popular activities and fun."

The top five routes for summer travel according to AAA member road trip routing data are:

Las Vegas to National Parks Northern California and Southern Oregon Coast Northern New England North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway South Dakota’s Black Hills

AAA surveyed 1,007 U.S. adults via a telephone survey from Jan. 24-27.