Wawa Serves Up Breakfast Deal

Customers can mix and match breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavors for just $5.
Angela Hanson
Wawa's $5 Big Breakfast Deal

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is continuing its commitment to "Making Mornings Easy" through a $5 Big Breakfast Deal that helps customers save money and simplify their morning routines.

Running Feb. 17 through March 24, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., consumers can visit any Wawa convenience store to enjoy the deal, which includes an any-size hot or iced coffee, a Sizzli breakfast sandwich of their choice and a hashbrown.

The deal features new flavors and unmatched variety, according to the retailer. It is available to all customers, no coupon needed.

"We are on a mission to make mornings easier for our customers and our new $5 Big Breakfast Deal does just that by providing a hearty offering at a great price that's sure to get your morning off to a great start!" said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief marketing product officer at Wawa. "Made with the freshest ingredients, our Sizzli Breakfast sandwich was first launched in 1996 and remains a customer favorite nearly 30 years later!"

[Read more: Wawa Gears Up to Cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Game]

Sizzli breakfast sandwiches are available in more than 10 varieties, such as the Croissant, Bacon, Egg and Cheese; the Bagel, Sausage, Egg and Cheese and the limited-time French Toast, Sausage, Egg and Cheese. All Sizzli options are available for the $5 Big Breakfast Deal.

Customers can also choose from any variety of iced or hot coffee for the deal. Wawa's self-serve coffee pour bar features seven coffee varieties — including Regular and Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Cuban Roast, 100% Colombian and Dark Roast — as well as limited-time offer flavors such as Caramel Cream. Wawa iced coffee is hand-crafted and freshly brewed, and can be customized in dozens of ways through the in-store ordering kiosk. Coffee varieties vary by region.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Wawa Serves Up Breakfast Deal

Customers can mix and match breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavors for just $5.
