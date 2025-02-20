Wawa Serves Up Breakfast Deal

"We are on a mission to make mornings easier for our customers and our new $5 Big Breakfast Deal does just that by providing a hearty offering at a great price that's sure to get your morning off to a great start!" said Mary-Rose Hannum, chief marketing product officer at Wawa. "Made with the freshest ingredients, our Sizzli Breakfast sandwich was first launched in 1996 and remains a customer favorite nearly 30 years later!"

Sizzli breakfast sandwiches are available in more than 10 varieties, such as the Croissant, Bacon, Egg and Cheese; the Bagel, Sausage, Egg and Cheese and the limited-time French Toast, Sausage, Egg and Cheese. All Sizzli options are available for the $5 Big Breakfast Deal.

Customers can also choose from any variety of iced or hot coffee for the deal. Wawa's self-serve coffee pour bar features seven coffee varieties — including Regular and Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Cuban Roast, 100% Colombian and Dark Roast — as well as limited-time offer flavors such as Caramel Cream. Wawa iced coffee is hand-crafted and freshly brewed, and can be customized in dozens of ways through the in-store ordering kiosk. Coffee varieties vary by region.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.