Rocket Stores Rolls Out Customer Feedback Solution Chainwide

Rollout of the program includes a HappyOrNot Smiley Touch at each store exit and a Smiley Wall in every restroom. The comprehensive coverage and real-time feedback data will help Rocket track and measure key service and loyalty metrics: customer service, speed of service, cleanliness, pricing, restrooms and product selection.

This data-driven approach allows Rocket to take quick action in areas that need improvement. Additionally, the company can validate the results as seen through higher customer satisfaction scores and sales uplift, reinforcing its position as a leader in the convenience store sector, Rocket stated.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership expansion with Rocket, marking a significant milestone in our journey together. Over the past three years, HappyOrNot and Rocket have forged a strong professional relationship built on trust, innovation and mutual respect. This expansion speaks volumes about our shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences and driving operational excellence across Rocket's entire fleet of stores," said Michael Bradford, head of operations, Americas, HappyOrNot. "Together, we look forward to continuing to deliver unparalleled insights and solutions that empower Rocket to better understand and serve their customers while maximizing efficiency and satisfaction."

Founded in 2009, today HappyOrNot serves 4,000 brands across 135 countries, and has collected and reported on more than 1.5 billion feedback responses.

Headquartered in Long Beach, Rocket is a privately held c-store and gas station chain. The company underwent a significant rebranding in 2022, and introduced an innovative Rocket Stores app and Rocket CREW loyalty program in 2023.