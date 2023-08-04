Rogers Petroleum's Latest Acquisition Connects Tennessee Operations

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Rogers Petroleum Inc. is expanding its presence in Tennessee with the acquisition of Deloy L. Brown Petroleum LLC.

The deal comprised three Exxon-branded convenience stores and dealer supply accounts, an established commercial fuels and lubricants business, including a commercial bulk plant facility, and card lock in Crossville, Tenn., plus related equipment.

Founded in 1980, Rogers Petroleum is a wholesale distributor of petroleum products throughout the Southeast including Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Florida. The company distributes a full range of branded and unbranded petroleum and related products, including biofuels and diesel exhaust fluid, to more than 130 marinas, 300 c-stores, and 3,500 commercial and agricultural customers.

Services offered include wet-hose fleet fueling, tank wagon and transport deliveries, common carrier freight, and branded and unbranded supply to retail outlets. The company is a branded distributor of ExxonMobil, Marathon, Sunoco and Citgo fuels.

"This acquisition provides us with an important missing piece of the puzzle to strategically connect our growing central and east Tennessee operations. We look forward to expanding the business throughout Deloy's well-established footprint, both north and south of Interstate 40, and delivering our high level of service and valued fueling programs that have successfully shaped our business over the years," said Chris Liposky, CEO of Rogers Petroleum.

Crossville-based Deloy L. Brown Petroleum is a third-generation family business that began when Deloy Brown became a commission agent in 1958 for the company's predecessor, a local Esso/Exxon affiliate in Crossville. Ten years later in 1968, he acquired this entity and founded Deloy L. Brown Petroleum. His son and current president, Rodney Brown, officially joined the company in 1977 and took the helm in 2011. That same year, Rodney Brown's son Tyler Brown joined the company.

Brown Petroleum supplies petroleum products over a wide coverage area from Chattanooga to the south, north to the Kentucky state line, and about 60 miles east and west of Crossville.

Sister company Desaix Transport LLC is a recognized fuel hauler, delivering gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels to a myriad of customers across the Southeast. Rodney Brown will continue to own and operate Desaix Transport, which will support Rogers with fuel delivery services to the subject accounts and beyond.

Tyler Brown will take a management position with Rogers Petroleum, maintaining a Brown family link to the business, the companies stated.

"It's sometimes hard to believe that I've been working for this company since junior high school. I'm very proud and appreciative for the legacy that my father entrusted in me when I took over the business. We have enjoyed consistent growth and success during my tenure, but given the growing challenges our industry faces today, I came to realize that we couldn't independently achieve the size and scale necessary for long term business relevance," said Rodney Brown. "After implementing our divestiture plan, Rogers was clearly the best candidate for the future of our employees and customers, and this transaction has proven to be a true win-win outcome for everyone."

PetroActive Real Estate Services LLC provided exclusive confidential advisory services to Deloy L. Brown Petroleum. The transaction was managed by Mark Radosevich, the company's president.

"Working for Rodney has been a true pleasure, and we're delighted that we structured a deal that met his strategic goals, while allowing Rogers to achieve theirs. Navigating the complexities unique to commercial deals are not easy, and layering on a retail component makes the assignment even more challenging. Nothing makes the job easier than having two professional organizations engaged on both sides of the deal," said Radosevich.