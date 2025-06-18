The Roux Hosts Summer Reading Program

CHICAGO — This summer, The Roux gas stations and convenience stores will ignite imaginations and fuel futures with the Roopster Roux Sports Summer Reading Program.

Roux, the world's first-ever literacy-themed fueling station brand, is giving kids in first through sixth grade the chance to read, rate and win in a reading challenge. The program runs June 12 through Aug. 31, reported CBS 4.

Whether it's slam dunks, touchdowns, home runs or epic teamwork, young readers can dive into any sports-themed book and track their progress in the official Roopster Roux Summer Reading Journal. Here's how kids can join the challenge:

Read eight sports-related books between June 12 and Aug. 31.

Record the title, author, a short summary and a star rating. One star is dislike, three stars is good and five stars is excellent.

Get a parent or guardian's signature on the completed journal.

Bring it to a participating Roux location to claim a reward.

All kids who complete the challenge will receive a free slushie, a Roopster Roux collectible wristband, entry into a drawing to win one of three tablet computers and a one-time gas discount of 10% for their parent or guardian.