The Roux Hosts Summer Reading Program

Young readers who dive into any sports-themed book and track their progress will receive prizes.
Danielle Romano
CHICAGO — This summer, The Roux gas stations and convenience stores will ignite imaginations and fuel futures with the Roopster Roux Sports Summer Reading Program.

Roux, the world's first-ever literacy-themed fueling station brand, is giving kids in first through sixth grade the chance to read, rate and win in a reading challenge. The program runs June 12 through Aug. 31, reported CBS 4.

Whether it's slam dunks, touchdowns, home runs or epic teamwork, young readers can dive into any sports-themed book and track their progress in the official Roopster Roux Summer Reading Journal. Here's how kids can join the challenge:

  • Read eight sports-related books between June 12 and Aug. 31.
  • Record the title, author, a short summary and a star rating. One star is dislike, three stars is good and five stars is excellent.
  • Get a parent or guardian's signature on the completed journal.
  • Bring it to a participating Roux location to claim a reward.

All kids who complete the challenge will receive a free slushie, a Roopster Roux collectible wristband, entry into a drawing to win one of three tablet computers and a one-time gas discount of 10% for their parent or guardian.

The grand prize drawing will be announced Sept. 29.

"This program isn't just about reading — it's about confidence, creativity and making the gas station a destination for discovery," said Mohammed Abdallah, partner at The Roux.

Parents and guardians can visit www.therouxstore.com or www.roopsterroux.com to explore suggested sports books titles and find participating locations.

"The Roux gas stations and convenience stores celebrate learning in spaces where kids least expect it — and that's the magic. The Roux believes every child deserves the chance to dream big, and it starts with reading," added Lavaille Lavette, partner at The Roux and producer, author and educator.

As Chicago Sun Times reported, Lavette is a former teacher who started a popular series of children's stories to get her brother interested in reading. With partners Abdallah and Naser Odeh, The Roux opened in Chicago in 2022. Named for Lavette's "Adventures of Roopster Roux," it features gas pumps, a convenience store and a literacy center where younger children can sit and read, and where teens can enter programs to mentor others in reading.

Today, The Roux operates two locations in Chicago at 7051 South Western Ave. and 5843 South Wentworth Ave.

