The Roux Hosts Summer Reading Program
The grand prize drawing will be announced Sept. 29.
"This program isn't just about reading — it's about confidence, creativity and making the gas station a destination for discovery," said Mohammed Abdallah, partner at The Roux.
Parents and guardians can visit www.therouxstore.com or www.roopsterroux.com to explore suggested sports books titles and find participating locations.
"The Roux gas stations and convenience stores celebrate learning in spaces where kids least expect it — and that's the magic. The Roux believes every child deserves the chance to dream big, and it starts with reading," added Lavaille Lavette, partner at The Roux and producer, author and educator.
As Chicago Sun Times reported, Lavette is a former teacher who started a popular series of children's stories to get her brother interested in reading. With partners Abdallah and Naser Odeh, The Roux opened in Chicago in 2022. Named for Lavette's "Adventures of Roopster Roux," it features gas pumps, a convenience store and a literacy center where younger children can sit and read, and where teens can enter programs to mentor others in reading.
Today, The Roux operates two locations in Chicago at 7051 South Western Ave. and 5843 South Wentworth Ave.