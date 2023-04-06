Royal Farms Adds to All-Day Breakfast Menu

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is bringing scrapple back to the all-day breakfast menu, starting April 6.

Though the convenience store operator is more known for its "world-famous chicken," Royal Farms considers scrapple a staple of American culture, especially for those who grew up in the meal's home state of Pennsylvania or other areas of the Mid-Atlantic region such as New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland or Virginia, the company stated.

However, the c-store's customers won't have to wait until Delaware's Annual Scrapple Festival or National Scrapple Day in November to enjoy the dish's crispy, savory sausage-like flavor. The relaunched scrapple menu will include scrapple egg and cheese on a biscuit, waffle, Texas Toast, croissant, tortilla or sub. Alternatively, fans can choose a scrapple waffle bowl instead and pair any of their preferences with condiments like maple syrup or ketchup.

"At Royal Farms, we like giving RoFo Fans what they want. Bringing scrapple back to our breakfast menu is a labor of love for the dish that inspired Labor Day. We hope our fans are as excited as we are to enjoy it again," said Morgan Cannon, director of food services at Royal Farms.

If Royal Farms customers are interested in non-scrapple items, they can still find the usual menu offerings, such the coffee, signature sandwiches, subs, bowls and wraps. Loyalty program members can also earn points on every purchase with RoFo Rewards.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug, Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates neighborhood convenience stores in more than 272 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.