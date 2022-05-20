Royal Farms Adds Mobile Ordering in App Update

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms debuted an update mobile app that brings new features to its customers.

The retailer's mobile app new includes mobile ordering that allows customers to order ahead for delivery or pick up. Customers with the app will also be able to earn "Royalty Points" on all purchases. Two Royalty Points will be earned with every dollar spent on food and groceries, and one Royal Point for every gallon of fuel purchased at the pump.

With Royalty Points, customers will be able to get free products based on the number of points saved. There will be four tiers ranging from 50 points to 400 points with each tier providing a different choice of free items ranging from coffee and fountain drinks, to breakfast sandwiches, chicken salad, as well as Royal Farms World-Famous Chicken, according to the company.

"We're excited about our updated easy-to-use mobile app and the new features that have been designed into it including the ability to provide lots of special surprise offers to our customers," said Shelby Kemp, marketing for Royal Farms.

Current RoFo Rewards members who verify their account will get a free small western fries and new customers who download the app will get a free any size cup of Royal Farms coffee for signing up.

Customers who upgrade their new app to RoFo Pay will save 25 cents per gallon on fuel purchases through June 30 and then up to 10 cents per gallon thereafter.

Royal Farms has been working to bring tech innovations to its customers. The enhanced mobile app comes seven months after the retailer expanded its partnership with enterprise technology provider NCR Corp. to equip its 250-plus stores with self-checkout solutions, bringing the option to 100 percent of its network.

Royal Farms introduced the first NCR self-checkout solutions in 2019. The company saw direct benefits in the same year, and it took off in 2021 as customers chose touch-free interactions, Kemp explained in October 2021.

The rollout of self-checkout adds to existing NCR solutions at Royal Farms stores, such as enterprise point-of-sale software. Adding self-checkout is expected to improve efficiencies for staff as well as the in-store experience for customers, according to the companies.

"Retailers like Royal Farms must stay laser-focused on placing the consumer at the heart of their digital transformation efforts," added David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms was founded in 1959. Today it operates more than 250 convenience stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The Royal Farms Kitchen is known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked in the store.