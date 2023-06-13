Royal Farms Celebrates 65-Year Employee

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is honoring a longtime employee's service anniversary with a company party, multiple gifts and donations to two of her favorite organizations. Jennie Enos celebrated 65 years with the convenience store chain on June 9.

Enos started her first job out of high school with Royal Dunloggin Dairy in 1958, following in the footsteps of her parents and fellow employees Wade and Ruth. Ten years later, Royal Dunloggin merged with Royal Farms' current parent company Cloverland Dairy, where Enos' duties included route accounting and bookkeeping for milkmen.

Her early roles also included switchboard operator and accounting supervisor. In the 1970s, Enos was transferred to Royal Farms and has been a vital team member ever since, the company said. In 1999, she became leader of fuel accounting and has shown no signs of retiring for the last 23 years.

The Maryland resident is also an advocate for Animal Rescue and very active with her local church.

"Jennie has been someone that I depend on greatly. Twenty-three years ago, she and I started the Royal Farms fuel department from the ground up. We had no suppliers, no transportation and no paperwork procedures," said Rob Rinehart, director of fuel services. "In fuel accounting, you must be extremely detail oriented, enjoy working with numbers and have a sense of urgency to get things done. We deliver millions of gallons of fuel each week, every day of the year, so the supplier invoices and delivery bill of ladings never stop. Jennie is one of, if not the best, fuel accounting professionals I have worked with in my 35 years in the fuel business."

Royal Farms commended Enos for her "unwavering dedication" and called her an inspiration to every other Royal Farms employee.

"Ms. Jennie has been an integral pillar of Royal Farms and her dedication and hard work have been an inspiration. We are thankful for her commitment and contributions; we salute her for her outstanding service of 65 years," said John Kemp, Royal Farms president and CEO.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug, Royal Farms operates neighborhood convenience stores in more than 272 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.