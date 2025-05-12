Royal Farms Celebrates Maryland Healthcare Workers

"Royal Farms is honored to celebrate Maryland's health care workers during National Hospital Week," said Aliyah Atayee, public relations for Royal Farms. "This year's theme — 'Healthy Hospitals. Healthy Communities.' — reflects the compassion, strength and commitment that hospital staff bring to their communities every day. A cup of coffee is a small gesture, but we hope it brings a moment of appreciation and encouragement to these everyday heroes."

The Maryland Hospital Association represents nonprofit hospitals and health systems throughout Maryland, advocating for policies and initiatives that enhance healthcare quality, access and equity. Hospital Week provides an opportunity for communities to acknowledge the vital role of hospitals and the dedicated professionals who care for patients and families throughout Maryland.

"We applaud Royal Farms for their consistent demonstration of support as we celebrate the consequential work of hospitals and health systems and their dedicated employees," added Melony G. Griffith, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association. "Our hospitals are the heart of the communities and the backbone of our health care system. We celebrate them this National Hospital Week and thank all those who support the people who care for Maryland."

Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.