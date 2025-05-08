 Skip to main content

Royal Farms Rolls Out New Food & Beverage Deals

With eight flavor styles, customers can choose from 24 chicken sub combinations.
BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is sprucing up its foodservice offer with new menu items and promotions. 

The Baltimore-based convenience store retailer is giving its customers the option to mix it up when ordering subs. For $8.99, they can choose from three World-Famous Chicken options — Classic, Grilled or Spicy — and a lineup of flavor styles. Among the 24 combinations, which are made to order, are:

  • ROFO Buffalo
  • Smokey BBQ
  • Bacon Rancher
  • Chesapeake Chicken
  • Cordon Bleu Bird
  • Melty Marinara
  • Foghorn Club
  • Custom Clucker

"At Royal Farms, we're always focused on creating bold, satisfying flavors that keep our menu exciting," said Morgan Cannon, director of foodservice at Royal Farms. "With new subs, more ways to customize and friendly service, we're giving our customers more variety, more value and more reasons to come back every day."

[Read more: Royal Farms Enhances Its Menu With Spring Refresh]

In addition to new sub combinations, Royal Farms is offering three food and beverage deals:

  • Royal Farms ROFO Rewards members can purchase any size dispensable beverage — including fountain sodas, Bubbler teas and coffee — for $1.50.
  • Customers can pick up a hot-to-go breakfast sandwich plus any size hot or iced coffee for $5.
  • For lunch, dinner or a family feast, customers can get a 12-piece mix of Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Chicken for $20.

The new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time. 

Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

