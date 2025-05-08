Royal Farms Rolls Out New Food & Beverage Deals
With eight flavor styles, customers can choose from 24 chicken sub combinations.
In addition to new sub combinations, Royal Farms is offering three food and beverage deals:
- Royal Farms ROFO Rewards members can purchase any size dispensable beverage — including fountain sodas, Bubbler teas and coffee — for $1.50.
- Customers can pick up a hot-to-go breakfast sandwich plus any size hot or iced coffee for $5.
- For lunch, dinner or a family feast, customers can get a 12-piece mix of Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Chicken for $20.
The new menu items are available at participating Royal Farms locations for a limited time.
Royal Farms operates more than 300 locations across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.