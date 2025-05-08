Royal Farms Rolls Out New Food & Beverage Deals

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is sprucing up its foodservice offer with new menu items and promotions.

The Baltimore-based convenience store retailer is giving its customers the option to mix it up when ordering subs. For $8.99, they can choose from three World-Famous Chicken options — Classic, Grilled or Spicy — and a lineup of flavor styles. Among the 24 combinations, which are made to order, are:

ROFO Buffalo

Smokey BBQ

Bacon Rancher

Chesapeake Chicken

Cordon Bleu Bird

Melty Marinara

Foghorn Club

Custom Clucker

"At Royal Farms, we're always focused on creating bold, satisfying flavors that keep our menu exciting," said Morgan Cannon, director of foodservice at Royal Farms. "With new subs, more ways to customize and friendly service, we're giving our customers more variety, more value and more reasons to come back every day."