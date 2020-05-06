Royal Farms Collaborates on Limited-Time Summer Brew

BALTIMORE — One locally based convenience store retailer is teaming up on a special craft beer for the second time this year.

Royal Farms is joining forces with Heavy Seas to release World Famous, a pilsner brewed to be paired with the c-store chain's World Famous Fried Chicken program.

"A beer that demands to be enjoyed with fried chicken? We're not mad about it," Baltimore brewery Heavy Seas posted on Facebook.

The limited-time beer will hit Royal Farms stores that carry alcohol in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania next month. A small amount of brew will also be available at the Heave Seas brewery during its curbside release June 26-28.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the collaboration is timed to coincide with Royal Farms' annual Chicken Palooza event. The summer celebration kicks off its third year on July 1.

"I am a huge fan of RoFo chicken and have found a crisp, clean lager to be the perfect style of beer to compliment the subtle spice and yes, unctuous deliciousness, of a RoFo breast or wing," Heavy Seas brewmaster Christopher Leonard said in a statement to the news outlet. "At 5.0 percent ABV, it pairs beautifully with Royal Farms chicken, yet has just enough complexity of flavor to be enjoyable on its own."

In February, Royal Farms collaborated with Key Brewing Co., a Dundalk, Md.-based brewery, on the"Cold Rolled Breakfast Stout," a 5.5 percent beer flavored with rolled oats, roasted caramel malts and Royal Farms' Colombian coffee, the report added.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates more than 200 c-stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania.