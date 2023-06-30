Royal Farms Dishes Up Disco-Themed ChickenPalooza 2023

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms will be launching the 6th annual ChickenPalooza starting July 1 and running through Aug. 31.

The annual event will be disco-themed this year, with plenty of swag available to purchase online and in-store, including t-shirts, sunglasses and mini chicken toys. Beach locations will also have a limited-edition beach towel for sale.

Meal deals will include $6 two-piece chicken boxes, available in white, dark or tenders, and the Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich with classic, spicy or deluxe options. Beer and wine locations will additionally sell World Famous Lager created in collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas.

The c-store operator will also be donating 10 cents from every two-piece chicken box sold to a local charity in each of the states that it operates. This year's recipients are the Special Olympics Virginia, Operation Second Chance, Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, Food Bank of Delaware, Corolla Wild Horse Fund and Kisses for Kyle. As part of the drive, PepsiCo also plans to donate $10,000 through the Better Together campaign. The recipients will be determined by customers, who can scan a QR code on the boxes and vote on the linked website.

Royal Farms will additionally be running a sweepstakes via its website, allowing four lucky entrants to win free chicken for a year. The prize will be awarded as eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards.

As with other purchases, customers can still earn Royalty points during and after ChickenPalooza by signing up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.