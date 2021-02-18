Royal Farms Joins List of C-store Retailers Offering Employee Bonuses for COVID Vaccination

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 wellness bonus from the convenience store retailer.

The bonus will be offered through the end of 2021.

"Employees have worked under some uncertain and often stressful conditions and have helped make it possible for the company to continue serving the need of the public," said Royal Farms President John Kemp. "Royal Farms believes it is important that all its essential workers are vaccinated because getting the COVID-19 vaccine gives an added layer of protection against COVID-19 and could also protect coworkers and their own families."

Employees who receive the vaccine can get an official CDC COVID-19 vaccination sticker that they can wear at work if they choose to do so.

"The health and safety of all employees continues to be Royal Farms' priority and, to encourage employees to get the vaccine we will be offering every employee a $50 wellness bonus once they have completed their full vaccination schedule," added Brian Roche, director of human resources.

Other steps taken by Royal Farms to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 include daily temperature checks for employees, installation of protective barriers at all locations, the use of protective masks and gloves by employees and social distancing guidelines for both employees and customers.

Baltimore-based Royal Farms operates more than 240 c-stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.