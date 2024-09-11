 Skip to main content

Royal Farms Opens 300th Store

A grand opening celebration for the milestone location will be held on Oct. 7.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Royal Farms

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms marked a major milestone with the grand opening of the convenience store chain's 300th store. 

Located at 8498 Veterans Highway in Millersville, Md., the new site has many of the same offerings and amenities as the chain's other locations, including: 

  • Fried chicken, a customer favorite prepared fresh in-store and available 24/7;
  • Fresh, made-to-order meals, featuring customizable subs, sandwiches and other food options, alongside freshly brewed coffee;
  • Premium fuel; and
  • A modern car wash.

"Reaching our 300th store is a proud achievement for Royal Farms, and it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Rob Newell, zone leader at Royal Farms. "Our journey from a small group of convenience stores to a regional leader has been incredible, and we are excited to continue serving our customers with the same commitment to quality and convenience that has defined us for over 60 years."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As part of the celebration of this achievement, Royal Farms plans to host a grand opening event at the Millersville store on Oct. 7. The commemoration will include special promotions, giveaways and prizes from vendor partners like Pepsi and Maryland Lottery, as well as appearances from 100.7 The Bay, company executives and local officials. 

Royal Farms will also donate 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to The Preston Mitchum, Jr. Foundation's annual "Back-to-School Drive." The organization focuses on providing critical resources to shelters for individuals and families in need and aims to collect at least 3,000 backpacks by the end of its drive. 

[Read more: Royal Farms Goes Undercover for Chickenpalooza]

"Our 300th store in Millersville highlights the growth and vision of our entire team. It's more than just a milestone; it's about continuing to bring quality and exceptional service to even more communities," said Amy Pantoja, district leader at Royal Farms. "We're excited to introduce the Royal Farms experience to Millersville and look forward to becoming a valued part of this vibrant community."

Free tickets for the Millersville soft opening, including one free item off the opening menu, are available on Eventbrite.

Royal Farms was established in 1959 as a subsidiary of Cloverland Dairy, a family-owned business with deep roots in the dairy industry. What began as a small chain of convenience stores has grown into a well-known brand throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. The company prides itself on innovation, from introducing self-service gasoline stations in the 1980s to expanding its foodservice offerings to include made-to-order meals.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds