Royal Farms Opens 300th Store

As part of the celebration of this achievement, Royal Farms plans to host a grand opening event at the Millersville store on Oct. 7. The commemoration will include special promotions, giveaways and prizes from vendor partners like Pepsi and Maryland Lottery, as well as appearances from 100.7 The Bay, company executives and local officials.

Royal Farms will also donate 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to The Preston Mitchum, Jr. Foundation's annual "Back-to-School Drive." The organization focuses on providing critical resources to shelters for individuals and families in need and aims to collect at least 3,000 backpacks by the end of its drive.

[Read more: Royal Farms Goes Undercover for Chickenpalooza]

"Our 300th store in Millersville highlights the growth and vision of our entire team. It's more than just a milestone; it's about continuing to bring quality and exceptional service to even more communities," said Amy Pantoja, district leader at Royal Farms. "We're excited to introduce the Royal Farms experience to Millersville and look forward to becoming a valued part of this vibrant community."

Free tickets for the Millersville soft opening, including one free item off the opening menu, are available on Eventbrite.

Royal Farms was established in 1959 as a subsidiary of Cloverland Dairy, a family-owned business with deep roots in the dairy industry. What began as a small chain of convenience stores has grown into a well-known brand throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. The company prides itself on innovation, from introducing self-service gasoline stations in the 1980s to expanding its foodservice offerings to include made-to-order meals.