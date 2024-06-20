Royal Farms Goes Undercover for Chickenpalooza

The annual promotion's themed merchandise will be also available for purchase online and in-store and features limited-edition T-shirts, Clucker Chronicles spy notebooks and mini chicken toys. A Classifried beach towel will be available exclusively at the chain's beach locations.

"Chickenpalooza is our favorite time of year. We get to show our commitment to the communities we serve alongside our customers. We love creating fun opportunities to delight our patrons and making a difference in our neighborhoods," said Frank Schilling, Royal Farms director of marketing and merchandising.

A portion of the proceeds from every three-piece chicken box sold will be donated to a local charity in each state where Royal Farms operates. This year's recipients include the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore; Baltimore Youth Arts; West Virginia's Berkeley County BackPack Program; New Jersey's Cancer Support Community; the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays; Veterans Farm of North Carolina; and Pennsylvania's Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Pepsi will additionally donate another $10,000, while guests who wish to specify their donation can scan the QR code on the festival chicken boxes. The link will lead customers to a website where they can vote for which charity they wish to help out.

On top of the special deals and merchandise, four entrants will win eight $100 Royal Farms Gift Cards for free chicken for a year through the Chickenpalooza sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter. Contest rules may be found here.

[Read more: Kwik Trip & Royal Farms Take Top Spots Among U.S. Gas Stations]

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.